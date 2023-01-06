The Erie Maritime Museum and U.S. Brig Niagara are hosting open house events to find new volunteers.

There are two sessions coming up that will introduce prospective volunteers to the Maritime Museum and the Niagara. The first one scheduled is for Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those interested in becoming a volunteer will be given the chance to apply in person.

Representatives from the museum said volunteering is a great way to learn more about Erie’s history.

“How many people get the chance to work on a reconstructed 19th-century warship? I mean that’s cool in itself. To be able to do that, sail on board the Brig Niagara, come in here and work with objects that have historical relevance and significance to Erie’s history as a whole, I mean that’s a pretty cool place to be,” said Charles Johnson, museum educator, Erie Maritime Museum.

In addition to tomorrow’s open house, there is another one scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 6 p.m.