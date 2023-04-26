Wednesday was the first day the Erie Maritime Museum has opened five days a week, and they’ve unveiled a new exhibit.

The “snipe” is a new ice boat exhibit that is opening on the second floor of the museum. An ice boat is a boat with a similar frame and function as a sailboat but lifted on runners to sail on ice instead of water.

The snipe was built in 1900 and has been on and off Erie’s Bay for over 100 years. The ice boat is said to have had several owners before landing in the museum.

“This ice boat belonged to Annie Strong, and we have documented three other generations of owners. The latest owners thought they would donate this to the museum because it’s a wonderful thing to share with Erie,” said Linda Bolla, exhibits & research, Erie Maritime Museum.

If you would like to look at the new exhibit, the museum is now open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.