Eight Erie men are receiving their state-registered certificates on Wednesday to enter a high-demand market.

The American Injection Molding Institute graduated the men from their two-year plastics process technician apprenticeship program.

David Hoffman, the director of the institute, says their skillset ranges from safety and team building to mold design and operating molding machines. There is a high demand for jobs in the plastics manufacturing industry and graduates are career-ready once their certificate is received.

“There’s a lot of demand for workers in this industry, and originally, this was going to be an apprenticeship program that we started every two years — well that quickly changed to starting an apprenticeship program every year,” said Hoffman.

He continued on saying, “What they’re learning here is foundational knowledge and skill sets to work at a variety of injection molding facilities for sure.”

Hoffman adds that anyone interested in attending the program should contact the director of the Keystone Community Education Council. Classes typically begin in the fall.