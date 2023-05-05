A downtown Mexican restaurant is welcoming the Erie community through its doors for Cinco de Mayo festivities.

The owner of El Amigo Mexican Grill, David Saldana, says the restaurant is offering drink specials today for margaritas in order to continue providing fast and reliable service to customers.

The owner says Cinco de Mayo is a big celebration and considers it a good day to have fun.

He says he thanks Erie for the continued support not only on Cinco de Mayo, but all throughout the year.

“We love it. We are really thankful for everyone to support, not only on Cinco de Mayo, but through all the year. We’re working hard to keep everyone happy and keep everyone to come back all the time,” said David Saldana, owner, El Amigo Mexican Grill.

Saldana says staff is not taking reservations and they expect to be busy all day.