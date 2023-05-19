A local middle school held a career fair to showcase career opportunities to their students.

The community school director said the career fair is called “go-trade” or getting opportunities into trade.

She said the school is offering opportunities to have a hands-on experience with different trades that are in and around the Erie area.

Some trades that are being showcased to students are mechanics, the Erie High School trade program, Gannon robotics, engineering and more.

“Everyone that’s here — all the vendors — we ask them to have an activity that represents their respective trade, so all the kids are excited about it,” said Katrina Byrd, community school director for Strong Vincent Middle School.

One student said the career fair offers different possibilities to all students.