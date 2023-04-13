An Erie native serving in the U.S. Navy was named “Sailor of the Year.”

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Anthony Anglikowski was honored by the Military Times Foundation. Anglikowski recently received the Navy’s highest non-combat Award for Heroism for the helicopter rescue of two badly injured hikers in Washington state.

He also continues to serve in his off time as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

“We do a lot of good for a lot of people. We support the military operations, state operations, the civilian operations. I think the attention this brings to search and rescue is great, both for our community and for us to do what we’re doing, but also for communities around us to know we’re there when they need us,” said HM2 Anthony Anglikowski, Erie native, U.S. Navy.

Anglikowski said the most important thing about the award is the focus on navy search and rescue. He graduated from Collegiate Academy in 2012 and joined the Navy six years ago.