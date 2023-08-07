Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Starting to get into the Christmas spirit? A returning Erie native is bringing yuletide greetings, holiday classics and much more for a special event.

Tickets are on sale now for “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like ALASKA …A Christmas Show” coming to Erie on December 23.

Justin Andrew Honard is an American drag queen and recording artist from Erie, Pennsylvania, performing under the stage name Alaska 5000. She is best known as the runner-up on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the winner of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Honard graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School and later studied theater at the University of

Pittsburgh. He last performed at the playhouse in 2003 in the rock musical “Hair.”

Alaska 5000 is currently touring to promote her fourth album, Red 4 Filth. The tour includes shows in the United States and Australia.

The “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like ALASKA …A Christmas Show” tour begins in Seattle on December 6, 2023, and travels to 11 cities.

You can purchase tickets at erieplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office.