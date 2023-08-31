It’s an internal bond that can never be broken.

A UPMC nurse saved the life of a young child, not by treating him, but by donating a portion of her liver.

Meet Logan Salva — he might be a stranger to you, but he’s also a stranger to the person who saved his life.

Salva, who is about to turn 2 years old, has been diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation.

“Logan has a condition called Alagille Syndrome, which led to liver failure and damage to his liver from the build-up of bile that happens with this condition,” said George Mazariegos, chief of pediatric transplantation at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

There’s currently only one available cure — a liver transplant.

Salva’s family, who lives in Florida, learned of a partnership between UPMC Children’s Hospital and Advent Health for Children.

“This collaboration has allowed us to serve the children of Florida and the region in a way that wasn’t possible before,” Mazariegos added.

This is when Makenzie Beach, a nurse at UPMC Hamot in Erie, comes in.

“I had a college reach out for a living donor, so that’s how I got interested in the program and heard about the program,” said Beach.

Salva’s family received a call that the Erie nurse was an altruistic donor and was a perfect match.

On June 8, a portion of Beach’s liver was transplanted to Logan in Pittsburgh.

“I can’t even imagine how crazy their life has been with having a sick child. They have so much relief and hope for a normal life now,” Beach added.

It’s been almost three months since the procedure and Beach told us if she had the opportunity to do it again, she would.

“It’s much more manageable than people realize. My liver has probably grown back to its full size again and I was able to save a life for a couple of weeks of some discomfort. It seemed like a small price,” said Beach.

Beach and Logan’s family met virtually earlier this week for the first time and are both recovering well. Beach has returned to work full-time.

According to Mazariegos, Logan is back home in Florida and doctors will continue to care for him post-transplant.