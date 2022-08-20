Two local companies are teaming up for one very important cause, that will help young children learn the importance of “hitting the books.”

Lake Erie Candy and the Erie Otters launched their “Little Free Library program” over at the Village West Shopping Plaza.

The program makes books available to kids, anywhere, anytime. This promotes literacy in underserved areas.

Children are encouraged to take a book and leave a book.

“Reading is really important to me personally, and to have the opportunity to have a platform to make reading available for kids and have a little library in front of our store, I think that is just a great opportunity to have,” said Greg Fornalczyk, Lake Erie Candy Company.

Lake Erie Candy Company was selected as a national grant recipient through the impact library program.