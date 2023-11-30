With Christmas just around the corner, the Erie Otters are getting into the season of giving.

The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots campaign and the Erie Otters teamed up at Wednesday night’s game to collect holiday gifts.

For each game, an attendee who brought a toy was entered into a drawing for an Otters’ gift basket that included two free “center ice” tickets for each December home game.

The estimated value of the basket and the Otters’ tickets is around $500.

“Everything that we raise is going to go to the many many families. There are probably 1,200 to 1,400 families at least that will be helped this year,” said Michelle Egnot, community liaison for Toys for Tots.

There are a few more public Toys for Tots collection events between Wednesday and next weekend.