Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic is getting ready to kick off its newest season.

“A Night at the Opera,” taking place Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie, will now feature the Naughton Sisters as Erie Owens canceled his performance due to personal reasons.

At the season opener, the Naughton Sisters will now illuminate the stage with a dual piano performance, presenting the enchanting strains of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 10 for Two Pianos, the Erie Philharmonic announced Thursday.

Under Music Director Daniel Meyer, the concert will still feature the originally scheduled orchestral and vocal highlights from Wagner’s Ring Cycle, Turandot, and Aida — with the Erie Philharmonic Chorus, led by Thomas Brooks, also making its season debut.

“Our dedication to providing an unparalleled musical experience remains steadfast,” stated Executive Director Steve Weiser. “The Naughton Sisters and their dual piano magic, combined with the majesty of our Philharmonic Chorus, guarantees an evening our audience will cherish.”

Also, the previously scheduled vocal master class that would have taken place on Friday evening has been canceled.

The Naughton Sisters will be taking part in an exclusive interview on WQLN 91.3 FM at noon on Friday.

Tickets for Saturday’s performance are still available at eriephil.org or by calling 814-455-1375. The concert will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

With a season featuring Harry Potter, classic Broadway songs, The Police’s greatest hits as well as Greatest Fantasy Hits, there is likely something for everyone during the 2023-24 Erie Philharmonic season.

Currently, the philharmonic has no COVID-19 protocols in place regarding masks or vaccinations.

Click here for more information on “A Night at the Opera.” Click here for a full list of shows for the 2023-24 season.