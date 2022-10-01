Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic is kicking off its 2022/23 season with a sold out show featuring two-time Grammy Award winner Sheena Easton.

Sheena Easton (“For Your Eyes Only” and “Morning Train”) will perform at the newly renovated Warner Theatre, along with Music Director Daniel Meyer and the Erie Philharmonic, on Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring top radio hits of all time. Scott Coulter and John Boswell, the team behind last season’s sold-out Music of the Knights, return to Erie to present Rock n’ Radio. You’ll get a chance to listen to chart-topping hits from the greatest names in music history, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Adele and more.

Rock n’ Radio opens the Erie Philharmonic’s season to a sold out crowd. Any tickets turned back will be available on a first come, first served basis starting at 7 p.m., an Erie Philharmonic Facebook post noted.

(Photo: Erie Philharmonic) Sheena Easton rehearsing with show creators Scott Coulter and John Boswell, who will singing on stage with Sheena

Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The show starts at 8 p.m. The Warner Theatre is located at 811 State Street in Erie. Concert attendees are not required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and masks will only be required if Erie County is in a high level of community spread. Erie County is currently at a low level so masks are recommended, not required.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority’s free Cultural Loop can take you right to the show. Park for free at either the Intermodal Transportation Center, the Liberty Park-N-Ride or the new garage at 14th and Holland, and ride the trolley right to the Warner Theatre. The Cultural Loop offers free bus service on State Street Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. through midnight. The bus stops at various cultural sites every half hour. Click here for a full schedule.

