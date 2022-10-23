A sold-out crowd was treated to the music of one of the greatest composers of all time.

Almost 2,200 people filled up The Warner Theatre for The Erie Philharmonic Symphonic season opener. Beethoven’s famous 9th Symphony, “Ode to Joy”, was the opening performance.

Erie Philharmonic Executive Director Steve Weiser said it is so important for the community to see the full power of the Erie Philharmonic on the brand new stage.

“So for a concert like this, you have almost 200 musicians on stage. We have waited so many years to get the Warner Theatre renovated, and this is one of the pieces that really showcases these new renovations,” said Steve Weiser, executive director, Erie Philharmonic. “We have a bigger and deeper stage. You have a 100-member chorus almost 100 members of the orchestra. Again, it’s a concert that we could not have done this well before these renovations.”

The Erie Philharmonics’ following shows will be on Nov. 5 and 6, where they will show the movie “The Empire Strikes Back” with a live orchestra.