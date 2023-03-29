(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Where can you catch Harry Potter, classic Broadway songs and The Police’s greatest hits all under one roof? With the Erie Philharmonic of course!

As their 2022-23 season nears its end, the Philharmonic is amping up for its next year’s pop and symphonic series and giving fans a taste of what’s to come by releasing its new schedule. Here is what they have planned for 2023-24:

Symphonic Series

A Night at the Opera — Saturday, September 23 @ 8 p.m.

George Li Plays Rachmaninoff — Saturday, November 11 @ 8 p.m.

Mahler 3 — Saturday, January 20 @ 8 p.m.

Pictures at an Exhibition — Saturday, March 23 @ 8 p.m.

Carmina Burana — Saturday, May 11 @ 8 p.m.

Pop Series

Police Deranged for Orchestra — Saturday, Oct. 21 @ 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 @ 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ in Concert — Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 @ 3 p.m.

Come Home for the Holidays — Saturday, Dec. 2 @ 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 @ 3 p.m.

Greatest Fantasy Hits II — Saturday, Feb. 24 @ 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25 @ 3 p.m.

Broadway in Concert — Saturday, April 13 @ 8 p.m. & Sunday, April 14 @ 3 p.m.

You can learn about each event on the Erie Philharmonic’s website.