Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic has announced a program change for its season finale this May, in support of victims of the war in Ukraine — 10% of ticket sales from the concert will be donated to the Erie United for Ukraine Fund at the Erie Community Foundation.

The Erie Philharmonic will conclude its 2022-23 season in May with Mozart’s Requiem, in place of the originally planned Alexander Nevsky, composed by Sergei Prokofiev.

The season finale concert will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 8 p.m. at the Warner Theatre on State Street. The first half of the performance remains unchanged and will feature renowned pianist Adam Golka performing Tchaikovsky’s monumental Piano Concerto No. 1.

“While we were very much looking forward to performing Prokofiev’s composition, we understand that this a sensitive work to perform at this juncture in light of the current war in Ukraine. While ‘Alexander Nevsky’ tells the story of a historical war, the current Russian administration is using it for propaganda purposes,” stated music director Daniel Meyer. “We appreciate that music can have a powerful ability to unite communities, and we have chosen instead to perform Mozart’s Requiem to celebrate the spirit of the Ukrainian people and commemorate those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of peace.”

The Erie United for Ukraine Fund was established in March 2022, by the Erie Community Foundation and the United Way of Erie. Ten percent of ticket sales from the concert will be donated to the Erie United for Ukraine Fund at the Erie Community Foundation.

The donation from the Philharmonic, under the guidance of ECF and the United Way, will be directed to the organizations with expertise in humanitarian relief efforts: United Way Romania, United Way Hungary and Fundacja Dobrych Inicjatyw (Good Initiatives Foundation) in Poland.

Tickets are still available. You can purchase tickets online or by calling 814-455-1375. If you already have tickets for the May 13 performance, the philharmonic’s website reports, “you will be issued new tickets reflecting the repertoire change in the coming weeks.”

Concert attendees are not required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and masks will only be required if Erie County is in a high community spread level.