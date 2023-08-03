Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Playhouse has announced its new Youtheatre and Education director.

Ahnika Lexvold was selected as the new director after a search that attracted candidates from across the country, according to a release.

“Youtheatre and Education have long been a vital part of our operations,” said Zach Flock, executive director of the playhouse. “Ahnika is a passionate artist, educator and administrator, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Playhouse and to the Erie community.”

In her role, Ahnika will organize, administer and manage all aspects relating to Youtheatre programs, productions and educational opportunities. Her first production in this role will be “Disney’s Descendants,” opening Nov. 10.

“There’s a lot of momentum at the Playhouse,” added Emily Cassano, president of the Erie Playhouse Board of Directors who served as Youtheatre & Education Director from 2008-2014. “We’re excited to welcome Ahnika, and to build and grow our programs to serve the entire community.”

Lexvold will join the Erie Playhouse staff in late August.