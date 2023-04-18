After a nationwide search, a local community theatre has named its new executive director.

In May, Zach Flock will take over as executive director at the Erie Playhouse. After reviewing many candidates, the board of directors selected Flock as the best fit.

Flock is a native of southwestern Pennsylvania and has a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Communication Arts, and a Master’s in Public Administration, both from Gannon University.

He has spent several years on the Erie Playhouse board of directors and has been involved in other local theatre programs such as Dramashop.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Flock currently resides in Westmoreland County with his wife, Jessica, and will return to Erie in the upcoming weeks.

“You know, Zach was very qualified for the position that we were looking to fill here at the playhouse…He has a lot of the qualities that we were looking for, and also, he has connections to Erie and to the theatre community here. We think that will be a great asset to him as he makes his way in this new position,” said Richard Davis, producing director, Erie Playhouse.

Flock stated the following:

“The Erie Playhouse has been a vital part of our community for more than 100 years. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on the tradition of excellence and artistic quality that people have come to know and love at the Playhouse.

We are incredibly fortunate to have such a robust theatre community, and the Erie Playhouse has long served as the anchor of that community. I’m excited to see the Playhouse continue to strengthen and develop relationships with other arts organizations and with the community at large. The Playhouse belongs to the community, and I want to ensure that everyone feels at home at the Playhouse.”