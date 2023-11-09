The Erie Playhouse has a new and improved marquee. Representatives from the playhouse say the community showed their support for this project.

Zack Flock, the executive director, said Lincoln Recycling, North West Bank and a grant from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority made this possible.

He added this is a big step for the playhouse and a much-needed change for the area.

“The marquee itself is original to the building. The video screens are a couple of decades old, so it was time to replace those, and unfortunately, the technology had become obsolete so it really came down to a situation where we needed to completely replace the technology. It really is a big purchase and a big advance for the playhouse, a necessary step and exciting one to move us forward,” said Flock.

Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” kicks off on Nov. 10 at the playhouse. Tickets are available for purchase on the playhouse’s website.