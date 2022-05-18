The Erie Police Department and city leaders are continuing to work on strengthening their relationship with the community.

City officials and police officers visited Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Wednesday to speak with students, part of the city’s Strengthening Police Community Partnership Trust Building Series.

On Wednesday morning, students were able to talk about issues that are impacting their lives at school and at home.

It also gives students the opportunity to get to know and trust city police officers.

“It’s allowing students to have a voice, to be able to speak up openly and honestly about their community, about their feelings, about the police department, about the mayor’s office, about educators, what they go through, what they deal with on a regular basis. So I think it’s vitally important to hear from the students,” said Ken Nickson, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator.

The Erie Police Department hosts hundreds of community events each year to build trust with residents while continuing their relationship with Erie’s Public Schools.