A City of Erie Police officer is being honored for his engagement with the community.

Officer Max Brozell received the Officer Belton award Wednesday. The award commemorates the spirit of Jason Belton, an Erie Police Officer who died in October 2021.

Brozell, the recipient of the award, said he worked alongside Belton and was inspired by his commitment to downtown Erie.

Erie City Councilman Mel Witherspoon presented the award. Brozell said it was an honor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Everybody that you run into has some sort of Belton story that just warms your heart and shows what a great guy he was. There’s no better police officer from the Erie Police Department that I can think of that the award would be named after,” Max Brozell, City of Erie Police officer.

Several other officers were celebrated for helping out with Spoon’s summer basketball league.