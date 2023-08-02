The City of Erie provided an update on Sergeant David Stucke, the Erie Police officer who was shot on the job Sunday morning.

Efforts by one local organization are providing an opportunity for the community to get involved in his recovery.

The Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive in honor of Sgt. Stucke in what’s being called a heart-to-heart initiative.

On Sunday morning, calls came in around 5 a.m. for shots fired in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. Broken glass and spent rifle casings were found in a driveway of a duplex.

Patrick Gleba, 27, has been identified as the suspect and has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer and other charges in the shooting of Sgt. David Stucke.

Stucke was able to find cover and applied a tourniquet to his leg that he carried with him.

Stucke is in stable condition at UPMC Hamot.

An effort by a local blood bank is honoring the officer to remind the community about the dire need for blood donations.

“Tomorrow we will be at McKean Elementary School from 10 (a.m.) until 3 (p.m.) to host a special what we call ‘Heart to Heart Blood Drive.’ So when someone was impacted directly by the need for blood, family, friends, supporters, kind of gather together to host a special blood drive in honor of someone,” said Dee Rosenthal, executive director of the Community Blood Bank.

Rosenthal said the effort to honor the officer is resonating positively throughout the community.

“It’s always amazing to see the community stand together. I mean it’s such a sad situation, an unfortunate situation, we’re just so thankful that the community can kind of rally around this and really understand the need for blood,” she said.

And after the Heart-to-Heart Blood Drive ends – Rosenthal said the need will remain.

“Lots of people coming out to support Sgt. Stucke and the community and the blood supply here locally, but the need continues every single day. So 56 days from now, when everyone’s eligible again, we’ll still need the blood, and we just really ask people to kind of make it a habit.”

The blood drive honoring Sgt. Stucke will continue until Saturday, August 5 at the Community Blood Bank.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rosenthal said a blood drive for Sgt. Stucke will also take place on Monday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall — “Together in Blue.”