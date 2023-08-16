The biggest festival in northwest PA kicks off on Friday and preparations are underway for all to enjoy while remaining safe.

New technology is being implemented this year to increase safety efforts during this year’s festival.

Crowds are expected to come to downtown Erie as CelebrateErie kicks off on Friday, August 18.

City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said extra security measures are being taken to keep everyone safe.

“We’ll have lots of uniform police officers from the Erie Police Department, the sheriff’s department, state police, even Millcreek Township as well as probation parole officers will be in the crowd,” said Daniel Spizarny, City of Erie Chief of Police.

The chief said discussions regarding safety take place well in advance.

“We start talking about this six months out before the event and we’ve been making a plan ever since,” he said.

Spizarny said new technology is being used this year to cover all downtown areas of CelebrateErie.

“We’ve added two photo kites to our array now that we can deploy high in the sky to watch over the larger footprint and from our command center. We’ll be able to keep a close eye on the whole footprint of CelebrateErie,” he explained.

The communications director for the City of Erie said people should be mindful of detours and closures taking place.

Closures are currently in place on State Street from Third Street to North Park Row for construction of the main stage.

“State Street right here at Perry Square is closed but everything from South Park Row south is still open,” said Christopher Millette, City of Erie Communications Director.

Millette said there will be ADA parking available, all parking garages will be open as well as metered parking. Click here for more information on parking and street closures.