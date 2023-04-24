Erie now has three new police officers to help fight in the war on crime.

The two men and one woman were sworn into office Monday morning. It’s part of the city’s plan for a more inclusive and diverse workforce, made up of men, women and officers with diverse backgrounds.

The lone woman joining the force said she never doubted she has what it takes to make the roster of Erie’s finest.

“I’m very excited for it, obviously I’m a little nervous. I do have a little bit of a disadvantage but I’m very determined, I’m ready. I was trained well so I’m ready to go. I’m very excited,” said Hailey Connors, Erie’s newest police officer.

Connors’ family is very proud of her but admits they are a little worried that a police officer’s job can be dangerous.