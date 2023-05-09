According to Forbes, Erie has made the list as one of the top 10 best — and most affordable — places to live in the United States.

One of City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember’s goals is to raise the population by 10,000 in the next upcoming years. According to a company that ranks cities, he might be able to make that goal a reality.

“I talk to people and they’re blown away by what they find here in Erie when they come, and a lot of them tell me they’re just here but they want to come back with their family,” said Mayor Schember.

According to Forbes, Erie is ranked number six on the top 10 list of affordable places to live in the U.S.

Niche, a family and student information company, started to do “places to live” rankings about nine years ago.

“What’s great about Erie is that no matter if you’re a renter or if you’re a home buyer, the ratio of the housing cost to the income of residents there is generally more affordable in Erie than it is in a lot of other places across the county,” said Alicia Stetzer, director of communications, Niche.

Niche looks at a comprehensive list of sources from the CDC, FBI and U.S. Census of cities and neighborhoods across the country.

“Even things like the household cost, like food and gas and things like that, that also impact the housing cost are a lot better in Erie than they are in other cities around the United States,” said Stetzer.

The president of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership agrees and said Erie has amenities that you would only expect to find in a much bigger city,

“It really is overall the affordability of housing. I mean we see that across the county that housing still continues to rise in price. Erie you can come and raise a family and buy a house and have the American dream,” said James Grunke, president and CEO, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

According to one realtor, the Erie housing market has been steady compared to others across the U.S.

“Normally, if we spike a little bit we come back down, and this is the first time in my 27-year career that I’ve seen this market maintain,” said Dee Caruana, realtor, Agresti Real Estate.

The experts we spoke with agree that Erie is the perfect place to raise a family.

“Housing, entertainment, the waterfront. You’re close to Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh so it is one of those nice little cities close to everything but yet tucked away,” Caruana added.

The mayor said knowing that Erie is not that expensive will move us up on the list.