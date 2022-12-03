Erie Reptile Expo occurs on the last Sunday of every month and is a place for reptile enthusiasts to gather and share reptile knowledge with customers, hoping to send them home with a new pet.

Now, they’re continuing their tradition by releasing their new schedule for 2023.

The reptile expo Vendors bring a large selection of reptiles, amphibians, birds, inverts, small & furry friends, feeders and supplies. Guests have the opportunity to learn about, see or purchase animals not typically seen in local pet shops.

This event also gives guests the chance to shop for their new family pet among the thousands of exotic animals at the event.

The expos 2023 show dates are as follows:

Jan. 29, 2023

Feb. 26, 2023

March 26, 2023

April 30, 2023

June 25, 2023

July 30, 2023

Aug. 27, 2023

Sept. 24, 2023

Oct. 29, 2023

Nov. 26, 2023

Dec. 31, 2023

Pythons, crested geckos, and dart frogs are just some of the many reptiles you can meet at the Erie Reptile Expo. Those who frequently attend the reptile expos find them beneficial to learn more about the reptiles there.

You can learn more about the Erie Reptile Expo on its Facebook page.