It’s Tuesday, and also 02-22-22.

And people in the Erie area are finding ways to make this rare day memorable.

Here’s more on the ways people are celebrating.

Several local couples got married on this rare day. Several babies were also born here in Erie on this day as well.

Many people are calling Feb. 22 “Twosday” since the date is filled with twos.

One newly wedded couple said it wasn’t a long standing plan, but when they realized that their wedding could be scheduled for this date, they decided to go for it.

“We definitely feel it’s really neat to have a cool anniversary date. We feel really great that it worked out that way, and everyone that is sending us gifts has the date on it, so it’s been really cool to see. We’re really excited and it just worked out that way,” said Sarah Powers, Married on 2/22/22.

Five marriage ceremonies were scheduled in one district for “Twosday.”

At one ceremony in Erie, the bride said they’ve been together for more than five years and this was a great day to celebrate.

“I just thought it was a good day, a day we could both remember. Like you said, it very rarely happens. So I was like ‘it’s a special day, he’s a special guy,’ so we picked today,” said Sally Kirsh, Married on 2/22/22.

Several babies were also born in Erie on this rare day.

One father said the date makes the day extra special.

“We thought two, two, two, two, two would be a great day, but it wasn’t a plan for this at all. He was actually supposed to be born a few days later, but he decided to come on that day. I guess he wanted to be a star,” said Ryan Rubaker, Father of Son Born on 2/22/22.

Rubaker said his first son was born around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22. He said he is now a father of four.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I just want to say how wonderful his mother is because she’s the one who went through all this to bring him into this world and he’s definitely a blessing,” said Rubaker.