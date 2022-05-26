Logistics Plus recently took over donations for Erie for Ukraine at their W. 12th St. warehouse.

They are currently working on loading containers to be sent to the war-torn region.

“Donations are still coming in pretty heavily and quickly,” said Kristen Smith, Logistics Plus.

They are still looking for items including toiletries, diapers, walkers and clothing. They are also dealing with delays and issues with streamlines, ocean transit times and congestion at ports.

“We are doing our best and we are trying to find the quickest routes. We have teams here, in Poland, in Ukraine, who are working tirelessly to make this happen as quickly and seamlessly as possible,” Smith said.

The first seven containers will arrive to Eastern Europe on Friday, May 27. Erie for Ukraine continues supporting the refugees through a number of programs.

“Thank you for all the support, this has been an amazing journey and I am so happy that we can continue to support the refugees that are coming over. It is overwhelming,” said Ruth Ribalko, Erie for Ukraine.

First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church continues to take donations longer than they had first planned.

“This month was great. Obviously, things are winding down slowly. People are getting busy with things and people already kind of did what they could on their end. Not to say that ‘Oh, are we going to do this for the rest of our lives?’ No. We see things getting better, the people of Ukraine getting that help,” said Andrii Malin, First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

Logistics Plus has drop-off times every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. on W. 12th St.

Saturday, May 28, will be First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church’s last day to accept donations at the warehouse on West 20th Street.