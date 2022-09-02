As the Labor Day weekend kicks off, people are eager and ready to visit with family and friends.

One Erie couple is starting the weekend off with their grandchildren at Frontier Park. While another Erie woman gets to see family from the Midwest after they traveled from Colorado to Florida and then from Florida to Pennsylvania.

“It’s nice. It’s a blessing, because they’re in the Midwest, so I don’t really get a chance to see them. So it’s nice,” said Meya Lee, Erie resident.

“It’s a special treat for us, because even though we see them a lot, to be with them, it’s a special treat. We just got back from Brew Ha Ha, they love quiche, that’s what they ate. So we came here to just let them play on the playground,” said Tom Elliot, Erie resident.

Both Erie residents said gas prices have not affected their travel plans.