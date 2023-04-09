On this Easter Sunday, thousands of Erie residents all over the city kicked off their Easter celebrations this morning with church.

Christians all over the world celebrate Easter Sunday, also known as resurrection Sunday, honoring and remembering the death of Jesus Christ.

Easter morning services are traditionally one of the most packed crowds of the year for churches with many coming out to celebrate.

“How good it is to have so many people begin their Easter celebration with family and friends here in church, giving thanks to God,” said Father Michael Ferrick, director of Saint Peter Cathedral.

It’s the culmination of the Lenten season, with the past week since Palm Sunday being known as Holy Week. Where Jesus suffered crucifixion and died.

Three days later, the New Testament says that he rose from the dead.

“We don’t stop at the cross on Good Friday, but rather we go to the empty tomb, to the resurrection. And that’s what we’re celebrating today,” Father Michael Ferrick went on to say.

But some are saying that the celebration shouldn’t stop with Easter Sunday. But that the growth people experienced during the season should last a lifetime.

“The Lenten journey, the last 40 days that we spent turning away from sin, isn’t to end on Easter Sunday, but that we’re supposed to go forward as changed people,” Father Michael Ferrick explained.

