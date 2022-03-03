The Erie community will have the opportunity to come together on Saturday, March 5 to show their continued support for Ukraine.

A peace rally will be held in Perry Square to pray for those suffering throughout Ukraine. The main focus of this gathering is to show the Ukrainian community that Erie is supporting them.

Donations will be an option for those wanting to go the extra mile and send financial support.

Organizers are also requesting for medical supplies to be donated that will be sent to Ukraine. Donations and supplies can be sent to the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church or brought to the rally.

“This is just needed to show that we’re behind them, because even if our government’s voice is not doing something as we’d like them to, we still have a voice. We have a right to do that here and we’re going to use that to our advantage just to show them that we’re here in a way,” said Ryan Filipski, Co-Organizer of the rally.

The rally will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.