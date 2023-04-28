Some people were excited to see their favorite comic book superhero come to life.

Action Toy Man, located at 1215 West 26th Street, has had their doors swing open all day with people who were looking for action figures.

The toy store’s most-sold toy is a tie between Spiderman and Batman. Some people have been coming in to look for antique Marx toys that used to be produced in Erie.

The owner of Action Toy Man said he loves watching parents and children connect within his store.

“There are kids that come in who want to teach their parents, they want to teach their grandparents and the aunts and uncles, so it’s really neat to watch the kids teaching the adults about the superheroes and then the adults trying to teach them about their superheroes,” said Patrick Short, owner of Action Toy Man.

Action Toy Man is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.