Folks had the chance to see the Erie Roller Derby back in action at the Bayfront Convention Center.

July 9 was the home opener for the Erie Roller Derby’s season.

The event was a doubleheader and guests had the chance to see the skaters race around the indoor track.

Erie faced off against a mashup of Northern Allegheny and Roc City Roller Derby.

The Derby is a volunteer-run organization that has been in place since 2010.

The next home event is August 6, 2022.