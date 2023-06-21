Espresso fills the air as a coffee chain franchise opened its doors Wednesday.

Dunkin Donuts held a ribbon cutting for its grand opening located at 3310 West 26th Street. The first 200 guests got a free tumbler with their purchase.

During the ceremony, a check for $3,000 was presented to Second Harvest Food Bank, an organization that is of great importance to the owners.

“This location has been in the works for a while, but we love the area. It’s got great traffic, we hear from all of our followers that it’s a convenient location for them on their way in. With supply chain issues and everything post-COVID, it’s been a joy to finally get moving on this,” said Margaret Perkins Noel, public relations director.

This Saturday there will be a ‘Dunkin Family Fun’ event with DIY donut making for kids, Batman and Elsa Character Appearances, Glitter Tattoos, and the bike winner will be announced.