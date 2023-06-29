The Erie School District is increasing property taxes by 2.46 percent.

This as district leaders said they’re continuing to follow the financial plan laid out for them while the district was on the state’s financial watch list.

It’s the third tax increase in three years as one board member describes the difficulties of passing the budget when the commonwealth itself has yet to do so.

The Erie School district passed it’s $281 million budget for the 2023, 2024 school year and that budget comes with a 2.46 percent property tax increase.

“We waited until the last-minute hoping that we’d have an answer from the state as to what our subsidy would be, but we don’t have that,” said John Harkins, vice president of the Erie School Board.

Harkins was the only board member to vote “no” on the budget.

He said, more times than not, state lawmakers don’t respect the deadline they assign commonwealth public schools, holding them hostage.

He also claims the property tax system as a whole is broken, saying we need to look at funding public schools a different way.

“The property tax is an unjust way to fund schools, but they, Harrisburg, leave us with only that option. It’s a creature of theirs and they talk about fixing it, but they never do,” Harkins said.

One school board member said it’s very difficult to pass a local budget when you’re not sure what kind support and assistance the state will provide.

Harkins said when passing that budget, there unfortunately aren’t many options to fall back on besides property tax increases.

“Inflation and increased costs has cut into our revenue and available funds, so we, in effect are coerced into having to raise the property tax because we don’t know even what they are going to give us,” he said.

Harkins adds other board members voted yes to not take things out on the kids of the district as superintendent Brian Polito justified to the board some increasing expenses.

The new budget will go into effect on July 1 but Harkins hopes the commonwealth will begin spending more on education so the Erie Community isn’t burdened by continuous tax increases.