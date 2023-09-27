The Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced on Wednesday that there will be a fan photo opportunity with the team`s 2023 Eastern League Championship Trophy.

Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. the Erie community can come to the UPMC Park Team Store, located at 831 French St, to take photos with the trophy.

“The SeaWolves organization would not have the successes we’ve accomplished both on and off the field without the unwavering support of the Erie community,” SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said.

“This is a chance for us to share history with our great fans by hosting a fan photo opportunity with the organizations first championship trophy,” Coleman added.

SeaWolves championship merchandise will be available for purchase. A limited number of authentic Game Two game-used balls as well as champagne bottles and corks from the team celebration will also be available for purchase.