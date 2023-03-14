Baseball season is just around the corner and that means getting UPMC Park staffed for Erie SeaWolves games.

To help move things along on that front, the SeaWolves held a hiring event Tuesday evening.

Assistant general manager Greg Gania said it takes between 60 and 80 people to operate the ballpark. The organization is looking for enthusiastic people for all facets of opportunities.

“It’s everything from the 16-year-olds who could be bat boys or working in the concession stands, to the 70-year-old usher or the 75-year-old who works in the press box. It’s a wide range that we look for, and we just want people who are energetic and want to be a part of something special,” said Greg Gania, assistant general manager.

The first tickets for the 2023 season go on sale this Saturday, March 18, from noon to 3 p.m. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.