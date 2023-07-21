Senior citizens in Erie County are getting help paying for healthier foods.

At the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday, the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) was giving away $50 vouchers for the purchase of Pennsylvania produce.

The money is made available through the state Department of Agriculture and the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition program. This program is a win-win for seniors and local farmers.

“We’ll hopefully put about $160,000 into our economy through our farmer’s pockets. In the meantime, it’s fresh fruits and vegetables so our seniors can incorporate that into their diets. The vouchers can be used all the way through November 30,” said Kim Malone, director of GECAC Senior Center Services.

The program is open to people ages 60 and up. GECAC estimates the vouchers will help about 3,750 area seniors.