Local artists who are 55 and older got a chance to show off their talent Wednesday evening.

Traditions Unlimited hosted the Independent Council on Aging held the Senior Art Show.

From drawings, to paintings, to sculptures, as well as other types of artworks, there were winners chosen in different categories and organizers said the event means different things to different artists.

“They take pieces from professional and also from amateurs, and there are a lot of returning artists every year, and it just seems to be growing every single year,” said Kathie Soudan, president of the Independent Council on Aging.

Many of the 212 pieces in Wednesday night’s event are for sale. The exhibit runs through September 1.