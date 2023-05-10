(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – An Erie-based organization was just given special recognition for its service to the community.

The Sports Events and Tourism Association (Sports ETA) has named the Erie Sports Commission its 2022 Sports Commission of the Year in the under 500,000 population category, according to a release.

“It is a great honor to receive this award from our peers, knowing that our work in 2022 rose above the hundreds of other sports commissions across the country that are included in the population under 500,000 category,” Mark Jeanneret, executive director, Erie Sports Commission.

The announcement came during the Sports ETA Symposium, an annual meeting of destinations and event organizers that comprise Sports ETA, which is the sports events and tourism industry’s trade association.

The release goes on to state the Erie Sports Commission set organizational records in 2022 by hosting and supporting 74 events that generated more than $20.8 million in estimated economic impact throughout Erie County.

Notable events included the Keystone State Wrestling Championships, The Great Race, VNEA World Junior Pool Championships, and the Strongman Corporation National Championships.

“This recognition is a testament to the Erie Sports Commission’s dedication to creating exceptional sports experiences for athletes, spectators, and the Erie region,” said John Oliver, president and CEO of VisitErie. “Their tireless efforts to raise the bar for sports tourism events and showcase the best of what Erie has to offer have truly paid off. We applaud their continued commitment to promoting sports tourism and economic development in our community.”

This national recognition follows the announcement by SportsEvents magazine in February that named the Erie Sports Commission as the No. 1 All-Star Destination Partner in its 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Erie Sports Commission was previously named the National Sports Commission of the Year by Sports ETA (then named the National Association of Sports Commissions) in 2014 and 2016.