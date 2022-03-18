St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue through the weekend, culminating in the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Beginning March 19 at 2 p.m., groups will be parading down State Street past Perry Square. They will then turn onto 4th Street to St. Patrick’s Church.

After the parade was pushed back a week due to inclement weather, more groups joined the parade lineup.

“I think a lot of the Irish cultural groups and stuff are excited, since this was the first event cancelled back in 2020, to come back. It’s just a sign of things returning back to normal, so I think everybody’s really excited,” said David Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

State Street will be closed around 11 a.m. on Saturday, and will reopen once the parade is over.