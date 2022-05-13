On Friday, 500 Erie students had an opportunity to preview music from “Harriet: Journey to Freedom” at the Warner Theatre.

The program utilizes musical influences of African culture to tell a story about Harriet Tubman.

Students also had the opportunity to take part in an interactive Q & A following the performance.

The experience is touted to have a positive influence with these students, according to Erie Philharmonic’s executive director, Steve Weiser.

“We’re really showcasing that you can be from any background, any walk of life, and become a professional musician. I think there are some times in the music field where it can be a little one-sided. So we really wanted to showcase that anyone can do this. So when you’re here in the audience, you’re seeing people that look like you, and I think represent a much more diverse aspect of classical music,” said Steve Weiser, executive director, Erie Philharmonic.

The official performance is Saturday night at 8 p.m. The Erie Junior Philharmonic will have a pre-concert performance starting at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are currently available.