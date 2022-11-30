Erie High School is “teching the halls” Wednesday night with its student-made annual Light Show.

Students from several technical and career education programs worked together to create the holiday display and show.

Different skills students showed off included engineering, computer programming, construction, welding and marketing.

This year’s theme was “Christmas Under the Sea.”

A teacher involved told us what students can take away from this project.

“I think students can take away massive amounts of teamwork, seeing the beautiful end of a finished product, and just awesome design and great skills,” said Mimi McCorkle, engineering teacher, Erie High School.

The Light Show moved in sync with holiday music that was broadcasted on the school’s student-built radio station.