Efforts to improve sidewalk safety in one Erie neighborhood continues with assistance from a $10,000 grant.

The Bayfront East Side Taskforce has been selected to receive training from the Safe Routes Partnership. The goal is to develop a plan to improve safe and active travel to local parks and green spaces.

One leader from the taskforce explained why attention like this is needed in their community.

“We are working to engage with our neighbors to find out what would make them feel safer, and what would be more helpful to them. We’re looking at things like possibly putting in some handicapped accessible garden beds, improving signage, lighting, accessibility,” said Marcia Farrell, grants director, Bayfront East Side Taskforce.

The Bayfront East Side Taskforce is one of four recipients to receive this grant funding.