Teachers got a monetary thank you as part of “We Love Erie’s Publics Schools Week.”

More than $15,000 in grants are being awarded to teachers, provided by the Foundation for Erie’s Public Schools.

They were distributed to all levels of Erie education, including elementary, middle and high school educators.

The foundation’s student impact chair is proud of the work done by the teachers, especially as the pandemic continues.

“These teachers went above and beyond to apply for these grants, even though they’ve certainly had their hands full in the last year rebounding from everything that went on. We’re very proud to have such dedicated employees and people who really are striving to have continuous improvements in what they do,” said Nancy Sadaly, student impact chair, Foundation for Erie’s Public Schools.

The foundation has awarded mini-grants to teachers since 2013, all relating to the theme of improving the culture and climate in Erie schools.