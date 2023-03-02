(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — High school bowlers from across the commonwealth will travel to Erie from March 17-18 and attempt to bring home a state championship.

Eastway Lanes has been named the host site of the 2023 Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships — Erie last hosted the state championships in 1995.

The event will begin Friday, March 17, when 24 boys and girls will compete in singles competition, looking to claim an individual state title. On Saturday, March 18, 12 schools will be represented in both boys’ and girls’ team competitions to crown state champions.

“We have been working to cultivate an exciting and enjoyable championship atmosphere for our athletes, and I believe all of our teams will love their experience in Erie,” said Shawn Pilyih, event director of the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships. “Erie is a great destination – not just for bowling, but to visit and stay – and I’m excited to bring our tournament here.”

Those competing in the championships will be determined by qualifiers from the Western and Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championships. The eastern regional tournament will take place in Lancaster from March 3-4, while the western region tournament will be played over two weekends in Pittsburgh.

The boys’ tournament will take place March 3-4, whereas the girls will compete March 10-11.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these bowlers from all over Pennsylvania and their families for an exciting tournament,” said Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission’s executive director. “It’s always gratifying when event organizers look at Erie and see a city that offers the venues and amenities to host a state or national championship.”

More information on the 2023 championships will be announced closer to the event. For a full list of events coming to Erie, learn more at the Erie Sports Commission.