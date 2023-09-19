The Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center is being recognized and awarded for being a top veteran facility in the United States for patient care.

John Gennaro, the director of the hospital, said the award is a tremendous testament to the care that their providers, direct care staff and indirect care staff across the facility and outpatient clinics provide to veterans on a daily basis.

He added the award reflects four main aspects — Overall Hospital Stay for Patients; Overall Rating of their Providers; Trust Score; and Overall Best Place to Work Score.

“It means a lot to our entire leadership team, and I think a great deal to this community knowing they have a highly quality wonderful team here standing by to assist veterans across Erie County and the surrounding counties,” said Gennaro.

Gennaro also said the medical center’s trust score is about 95% with veterans.