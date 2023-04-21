The Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs is relocating its office.

Erie County Council approved a five-year lease for the new space in the Intermodal Transportation Center.

Joe Benacci, director of the veterans affairs, said they plan to hold a grand opening in June and said the location inside the courthouse was inconvenient for some because there isn’t much parking and there is security to enter the building.

He added the move is necessary as the department wanted the office to be more accessible to veterans.

“Plenty of parking, a lot of handicap parking, very easy access, handicap accessible and just a lot more rooms so we want to have a little area for veterans. If they want to come in and meet, they can. I have accessibility to a nice conference room if I want to have meetings or trainings. It’s just a win-win for everybody,” said Benacci.

Benacci said in regard to another project improvements to Erie County Veterans Memorial Park should be complete by Memorial Day.