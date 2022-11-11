Local veterans are honoring all that served with a wreath laying at the Erie County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park.

The veterans told us the continued traditions in the community are appreciated and have come a long way.

Friday, veterans are remembering those that paid the ultimate sacrifice while telling us the importance of never forgetting them.

Erie veterans are presenting three wreaths to the Erie County Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate veterans that made it home and those that did not.

The president of the Erie County Veterans Memorial Park said this tradition is important because of the sacrifice made by veterans.

“Veterans are important to us, that’s what we are. We know what dedication it took to actually lay down and pay the ultimate price,” said Kenneth Kensill, president, Erie County Veterans Memorial Park.

Despite the weather, the president said veterans deserve to have them pay their respects, rain or shine.

“It doesn’t make any difference to us. It has to happen,” said Kensill.

One veteran said the Erie community has come a long way in recognizing the sacrifices of veterans.

“It’s getting better as the years progress compared to what it was when I got home in January of ’69 and there wasn’t any parades, no receptions, anything like that. It’s so much better now and it makes us feel good in our hearts,” said Dennis Newara, sergeant of arms, Vietnam Veterans Erie Chapter.

With veterans being 1% of the community, the president said they should be remembered every day for their service.

“They paid the price. A lot of them came back from overseas, even from Afghanistan, and then they had PTSD and they’ll never be normal anymore. They should be honored, they’ve given their life to this country,” Kensill continued.

The veterans say the gratitude from civilians is appreciated and makes them feel good.