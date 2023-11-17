Nearly 50 people were sworn in and became the newest American citizens in Erie.

Forty-eight new Americans from 13 different countries were sworn in Friday morning at the Erie Federal Courthouse.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said this is what makes America great, it makes our country very unique and very special.

“I think that is something very special. I think that’s something nobody else in the world gets to experience it…I know in the six years I’ve been mayor, we have sworn in people from over 100 different countries from all around the world, and that is incredible and that’s the great thing about America,” said Mayor Schember.

Mayor Schreiber added there are 10 new citizens ceremonies a year, and they swear in about 500 new Americans a year.