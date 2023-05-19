More than 250 of the world’s best cornhole players are coming to Erie this weekend. They will be going head-to-head tournament style for prize money, points and world ranking.

Anyone can play, anyone can win. The American Cornhole League (ACL) has taken a backyard game and turned professional.

The 2023 ACL Cornhole Mania is taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend.

It’s the second of four major national events that ACL puts on for their season.

“We came to Erie for the first time in 2020 during the pandemic when really everything was shut down, and they reached out, ‘Hey there’s not really much going on not a lot of people are hosting events,’ so we came here. As you can see, the Bayfront and Erie Insurance Arena, it’s a beautiful area,” said Trey Ryder, chief marketing officer for the American Cornhole League.

ACL’s mission is to give people who really have a passion for being competitive an opportunity to play cornhole at a high level.

The chief marketing officer said that although the professionals are playing this weekend, anyone can play no matter your skill level or age.

“You can start just throwing in your backyard. It’s really taking that next step of competition,” Ryder said. “It’s slowly building that. It’s practice, practice, practice.”

Competitors have traveled from all over the country and internationally to compete. Some play cornhole as their full-time occupation and earn six figures a year.

One participant has been named the number one competitor in the world and is only 20 years old.

“At first, I wasn’t taking it as seriously as I was, but once I got good and noticed that I can be a pro, that’s when I started to put in the work a lot more,” said Justin Burton Jr. of the Pennsylvania Ringers and No. 1 competitor in the world.

Burton plays cornhole for a living and has been for the last three and a half years. He has five sponsors that assist him with equipment and travel.

“When I first started, it was on ESPN but I didn’t know that and I saw it on ESPN and I was amazed by it. My dream was always to be on TV so I did that — it’s pretty crazy,” Burton went on to say.

The best teams will take place on a featured court at the Erie Insurance Arena and will be broadcast nationally.

Friday night at 8:00 p.m., the Las Vegas High Rollers will face the Pennsylvania Ringers. General admissions tickets are available for $20.